Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga reckons Deputy President William Ruto should resign as he has no moral authority to hold the powerful post.

According to Wanga, the DP continuously defies and disrespects his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, by going against him on issues of national importance such as the BBI.

“If you do not want to support the BBI, go and tell Kenyans why you, as Deputy President, are defying your boss,” she said in Mombasa last Sunday.

“I want to ask Ruto whether he feels he still has the moral authority to pretend to deputise Uhuru when he is openly and continuously defying him and showing him utmost disrespect.”

At the same time, the vocal woman rep. claimed the DP was behind the “childish acts” of his political mercenaries like Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, “who want to steal the limelight in public BBI rallies “.

The two legislators walked out of the BBI rally at Kinoru stadium in Meru on Saturday, drawing criticism from various sections.

And according to Wanga, Murkomen and Kuria paid some 300 people Sh500 each to accompany them to the Meru BBI meeting to stage the walk-out.

“Walking out of a stadium with a rented crowd of 300 people out of the 30,000 people who were at the Kinoru stadium is childish, to say the least,” she said.

“If you support the BBI, support it from deep down in your heart. If you oppose the BBI, please go and tell Kenyans you oppose the BBI and why you oppose it. But coming and showing disrespect to the people of Mt Kenya who already organised their meeting and were articulating their issues is unacceptable and childish.”

Wanga added that Homa Bay residents have seen the fruits of the handshake such as water projects, road projects, cotton ginneries and the Kisumu Port.

“We want all Kenyans to go to Canaan, which is not just for Nasa supporters now,” she said.

Wanga spoke at the Mombasa Sports Club after meeting members of Kochia Welfare Association, an association of Kuoyo Kochia residents of Homa Bay county living in Mombasa.