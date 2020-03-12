It may have taken a few months but Nameless has finally joined his wife Wahu in the elusive Millionaires club on social media.

Earlier this year, Nameless reached out to his fanbase to help him reach 1 million followers on Instagram citing Wahu’s hard-headedness after she beat him to the feat.

“Musidanganywe na hii picha…ever since afike 1million followers before me @wahukagwi amekuwa sumbua sana kwa nyumba🤦🏽‍♂️.. kichwa kimefura, hakukaliki kwa boma. Hamwezi ni Wacha ni umbuke hivo tu… seriously guys🤷🏾‍♂️…ebu nifikisheni mita bana🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️…this Reminds me of when she won a MAMA award before me..woiii.. niliteseka for one whole year kwa nyumba, lakini muli come through nikamnyorosha na two awards the following year. Alirudi laini…😎😎😎 Mungu halali…aaanyway,” wrote Nameless who at the time(January 28) had about 970k followers.

Fast forward to Wednesday, March 11 and Nameless was singing a different tune after gaining about 30k followers in less than 2 months.

While thanking his fans for the achievement, Nameless joked that there will be peace at home for some months.

“Weh😅.. na mumenitesa-tesa kidogo lakini tumefikisha☺️… Asanteni wazito🙏🏿… Hii itasaidia boma for some months 🤔😜❤️💯” he posted.

In the comments section, Wahu appeared unfazed by Nameless’s achievement while responding to a comment by Carol Radull.

Ms Radull wrote: “FINALLY 😂😂😂😂😂 What will @wahukagwi say now 😝”

To which Wahu responded: “@carolradull I will say I have 1.1m 😛🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️”