The Diamond Platnumz clan is still coming to terms with Tanasha Donna dumping the Bongo star and consequently unfollowing all his family members on social media.

Diamond’s sister Esma Platnumz, in particular, was shocked by Donna’s move and she still doesn’t understand why the Kenyan singer unfollowed her on Instagram.

In an interview, Esma said she was in good terms with Tanasha before she found out she had been unfollowed.

“Tangu nimeanza kumpost Hamisa tulikuwa tunaongea tu vizuri na wala hakunionyesha kuwa amekasirika naongea na mtu fulani. Lakini nimeshangaa for no reason kaniunfollow.

“Nimeona tu huko Instagram watu wananiambia, nikadhani ni watu u wanaongea. Nimeenda nacheki ni kweli kaniunfollow basi sikumuuliza wala kufanya chochote kwa sababau ile ni page yake na huwezi kumpangia lakini nilikuwa sielewi kitu gani kinaendelea. Kesho yake nikaona block list imekuja kubwa, mpaka sasa hivi sijaelewa na sifahamu chochote,” said Esma.

Other than Esma, Tanasha has since unfollowed Diamond, Mama Dangote, Queen Darleen, Mbosso, Lava Lava and Rayvanny.

In a telling post that she was done with Diamond and her family, Tanasha wrote: “Having a clean heart is priceless because it’s so damn valuable that not even money can match up to its Standards. Thank you Allah. I feel your presence Allah. Every time you close one door, you open another. Each and every single time. Now wait and see what I have in store for you all, especially my beautiful strong women. Get ready for a lot of new music. I will tell my story through it. I will never sell my soul. Its all God over here.”