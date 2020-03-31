A doctor at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital has been suspended for refusing to attend to a patient citing lack of protective gear.

The medic had reportedly asked for an N-95 mask to attend to a patient with coronavirus-like symptoms.

However, the Hospital’s CEO Dr Enock Ondari said the doctor had been provided with a surgical mask, soap, water.

In a ‘show cause’ letter, the CEO said the doctor’s actions amounted to professional negligence and insubordination, which is tantamount to gross misconduct.

KTRH – the largest public health facility in South Nyanza – said it intends to institute a disciplinary process that may lead to the doctor’s dismissal from service.

“However, before this is done, you are hereby called upon to show cause why the intended action should not be taken.

“Your representations if any, should reach this office within a period of 72 hours from the date of this later, failure to which the contemplated action will be taken without further reference to you,” the letter reads in part.