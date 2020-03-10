Controversial “gospel” musician Bahati and his wife Diana Marua shared with each other the skeletons in their closets.

In a ‘Truth or Dare’ video on her YouTube channel, Ms Marua confessed that she once lied to Bahati about being at her grandmother’s house while on a date with another man.

She was responding to Bahati’s question: “Hebu niambie ile uongo kubwa ushawai nidanganya.”

The mother of two said she lied to the singer back when they had just started dating. Ms Marua said she didn’t think Bahati was serious at the time.

“Nishawai kudanganya back then when we started dating that niko kwa shosh na nilikuwa date na mtu mwingine… We were not like serious me and you at that time. For me I didn’t think ati you were serious vile nilikuambia,” said Diana.

Bahati also asked Marua if she has ever cheated on him, to which she responded: “I don’t even need to think about that coz I’ve never cheated on you.”

On his part, Bahati was tasked with telling the truth about when he lost his virginity.

“I lost my virginity when I was in form four, that was in 2011. I’ve been a virgin for the longest time of my life… to Nancy. Nancy was my first girlfriend. I have only been in three relationships my entire life,” said Bahati.