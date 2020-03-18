Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz has been taken to court over Sh15 million (Tsh337Million) debt.

According to Tanzanian news outlets, Diamond’s former landlord, Maulidi Wandwe, is suing the singer over failure to repair the building that used house his Wasafi studio and offices in Sinza, on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam.

Diamond reportedly left Wandwe’s house in bad shape after relocating his studio to Mbezi Beach. He was supposed to take care of the cost of the renovations amounting to Sh15 million but failed to do so, forcing Wandwe to move to the courts.

The amount also includes rent arrears for a year.

The hearing had been scheduled for Monday but Diamond was out of the country forcing the Judge to set the hearing for today, March 18th, 2020.

“Mwanamuziki na mfanyabiashara Naseeb Juma (Diamond Platnumz), amefikishwa katika Mahakama ya Ardhi Mwananyamala Dar es Salaam, akishtakiwa kwa uharibifu wa mali zenye thamani ya TZS milioni 337 katika nyumba aliyokuwa amepanga kwa matumizi ya Studio Sinza kabla ya kuhamia Mbezi.

“Mmiliki wa nyumba hiyo, Maulidi Wandwe amesema fedha hizo ni pamoja na kodi ya mwaka mmoja ambayo mwanamuziki huyo anadaiwa. Wakili wa Diamond amesema mteja wake yuko nje ya nchi na hatarejea siku za karibuni kutokana na ugonjwa wa Corona. Kesi hiyo itaendelea tena Machi 18,” Global Publishers report.

Diamond moved the WCB headquarters to the leafy suburbs of Mbezi Beach in 2018 for a reported Sh36 million.

The stable houses his recording label, offices, Wasafi TV and Radio and his video production company, Zoom Extra, under director Kenny.