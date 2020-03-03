Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz looks set for big things this year following a successful music-related business trip to Hollywood.

The Tanzanian musician has since hit the studio with legendary American producer Swizz Beatz and his wife Alicia Keys in Los Angeles, USA.

“ZONE!! ZONE!! with the KING…..he makes me feel like am in Tanzania now…..I feel like LA is my second home already,” Diamond posted to his Instagram alongside pictures of his studio session with Swizz Beats.

On top of the highly anticipated collab, Diamond is also set to join the Recording Academy.

World Music Manager at the Grammy Academy, Marlon Fuentes, said Diamond will represent the Sound and culture from East Africa.

“Respect to SIMBA – @diamondplatnumz one of the biggest artists in the world by way of Tanzania 🇹🇿! He’ll be joining the @recordingacademy soon to represent the sound and culture of today and tomorrow. The day after we took this photo, he gave an incredible show to a loving audience here in LA. The man is humble for commanding the attention of millions of fans and his work and willingness to collaborate is so real. A day before this he was in the studio with Swizz Beats and @aliciakeys. Wishing him the very best 💯🙏🏽❤️” Fuentes said on his Instagram.

He also shared a clip of Diamond’s performance at Fonda Theatre in LA, writing:

“EAST AFRICA, STAND UP! #SIMBA – aka @diamondplatnumz – gave an incredible show tonight – straight from the heart and the audience could feel it. 🇹🇿❤️ He performed a long set up to the last minute the venue would allow, dancing, singing, giving it all for his fans. For an artist used to packing stadiums abroad, this was so legit of him.”

More pics.