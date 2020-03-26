President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday announced new measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

One of the big takeaways from the president’s speech was a curfew order requiring Kenyans to stay indoors from 7 pm to 5 am beginning Friday, March 27.

“This will be in effect to limit the spread of the virus,” Uhuru said. The Head of State, however, exempted providers of critical or essential services from the directive.

These include among others: Medical Professionals & Health Workers, National Security, Administration and Co-ordination Officers, Public Health and Sanitation officers in the County Governments, Licensed Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Licensed Broadcasters and Media Houses, Kenya Power & Lightening Company Limited.

Naturally, the curfew order sparked wild reactions from Kenyans on social media. On Twitter, the hashtag #Curfew took the top spot within hours of Uhuru’s announcement as KOT reacted with humor to the new development.

We have sampled some memes and tweets below.

Friday if arrested after 7pm sema tu unaenda hosy joto iko juu na uko na fever. police will scatter 🏃🏿‍♂️😁😁😁😁#Curfew — Hbox (@LugayeAmos) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile Covid 19 has just informed us that it will not infect anybody until its 7pm so the directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta is great!👏 #Curfew — I’ll buy you a bus ticket bitch (@Elianthefour) March 25, 2020

Mtura should be ready by 10Am. #Curfew — Steve Jay (@SteveJumaaa) March 25, 2020

Hii curfew ya Friday italeta shida , tembea na powdered pepper Kama utachelewa just sniff kidogo you will be sneezing and coughing like a goat while walking the police will run instead of you running , 😂😂😂 #Curfew — Frank Mtetezi 🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) March 25, 2020

Mutura guys woiye, how will you work without one ingredient#Curfew — Macharia Wangui🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@PrinceWangui) March 25, 2020

Kenyans are just creatures on their own level😂😂. Of everything that President Uhuru Kenyatta outlined in combating the novel COVID-19 and its effects, they’ve chosen to trend the #Curfew thing 🤣🤣. — Abuya O. Abuya (@AbuyaOAbuya) March 25, 2020

Thank you president uhuru kenyatta for the #Curfew sasa this is how tunatoka crb😌😌😌😌 pic.twitter.com/xvqALaeNVy — MWANGI™ (@itsmwangih) March 25, 2020

#Curfew

Government: stock something you can eat for 30 days

Me: say no more pic.twitter.com/tpZTgn9mLB — doctari (@Mkenya__) March 25, 2020

President Uhuru “wanjohi” Kenyatta: we will have a curfew from 7pm to 5am Wasee wa Mutura 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾#Curfew pic.twitter.com/suxOXVa9Yv — PhD in Sanitizer Squeezing (@Bulumacleo) March 25, 2020

“One down, I repeat 1 bed down”.

Even curfew haijaanza na tukienda lockdown 😩😩😩😭😭#Curfew pic.twitter.com/RGrqlsfa17 — Jazzy J. (@Jayxxd) March 25, 2020

For those who don’t know what #Curfew is, this ten seconds vedio will be of help😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CmrhqvZaIQ — Farhan, the Earl of Wajir (@fantasticfave15) March 25, 2020

I feel sorry for the Mutura guys. The #Curfew will hit them badly. I mean, they’ll now be forced to sell it during the day? Who will buy mutura day time? — Mercy Nyawera (@NyaweraMercy) March 25, 2020

When it’s 1855hrs and you remember President Uhuru Kenyatta had set a 1900hrs #Curfew pic.twitter.com/z3kegk7aV4 — Zollz (@zollz) March 25, 2020

Ati #curfew 7.00pm that’s way too early.

Nimejihami na 50 Bob mkononi I know what’s about to happen pic.twitter.com/KhxWn5b7XM — Josiah Mumo (@JosayaMumo) March 25, 2020

Can somebody briefly explain how this virus can manage to walk around at night not in the daylight , cerfew at night 7pm to 5am #Curfew

Meanwhile am quarantined pic.twitter.com/ouu45uBCDY — morarajustine (@morarajustine) March 25, 2020