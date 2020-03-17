Following the confirmation of three positive coronavirus cases in Kenya, Makueni County has banned touting and suspended all market days with immediate effect.

Speaking on Monday at his office, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana also ordered Muguka and miraa chewing joints to close down as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the virus in the county.

Bars in the county will remain open from 5 pm to 11 pm but will be required to provide their clients with soap and water or sanitizers.

The county boss further directed residents to limit funeral attendance to close family members and relatives and minimise on gatherings like weddings, meetings, workshops, seminars and religious meetings.

Additionally, public transport vehicles including boda boda riders are required to use hand sanitizers or have handwashing facilities at various stages.

Supermarkets, malls, places of work and gyms are also required to provide alcohol-based sanitizers or soap and water.

“We shall also enhance sanitation, especially along Mombasa Road stop overs with soap and water or sanitisers. We also encourage residents to have the same handwashing facilities at homes,” said Prof. Kibwana.

He said hospital visits for patients admitted in public and private hospitals will be limited to designated visitors.

The governor also called on the members of the public to avoid panic buying of consumer goods and warned traders against inflating prices.

“We urge traders to observe consumer protection by maintaining fair prices,’’ added the governor.

Prof Kibwana said isolation centres had been established in all the six sub-counties to combat the virus.

“We are continually training health workers on the virus and have dedicated a county hotline 0790777756,” he said.