A city couple who were counting days to their big wedding day got the shock of their lives after they found out they were brother and sister.

According to reports, the lovebirds had gone to visit the parents of the groom-to-be to announce their plans of settling down together.

It was during the visit that they were informed that they are siblings. They were told the bridegroom’s father had sired a daughter(bride-to-be) in his first marriage.

The pair told Kameme TV that they met in the streets when the man was hawking shoes.

A business relationship soon evolved into a love affair that was set to be formalised this year.

They have since called off the engagement on the advice of their families. Kikuyu Elders were also consulted; asserting that marriages between siblings are a taboo.

They said there was no need for ritual cleansing to ward off evil or a possible calamity given that the couple wasn’t married yet.

The elders advised couples planning to get married to first consult their families or do thorough research before settling down.

They also implored parents to make sure that families meet during functions to avoid such cases.