The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) will revoke licences of traders found to have hiked prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

In a statement, the Authority’s Director-General Pavel Oimeke warned LPG traders not to exploit consumers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This follows reports that some traders have hiked gas prices at retail points.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and the financial strain it has caused majority of Kenyans, EPRA requires all LPG traders to behave responsibly and not result to any actions that will be construed as exploitative to consumers,” Oimeke said.

The Authority further urged customers to ensure they are issued with receipts for all LPG transactions, clearly indicating the name, address and telephone number of the retailer as well as the name and telephone number of the consumer.

“The receipt should also include the date of the transaction, the cylinder brand, the serial number of the cylinder, the net weight of the cylinder in kilograms, the unit price and the total price of the LPG sold,” said EPRA.

“Through our enforcement and consumer protection framework, we will work closely with relevant authorities to take firm action, including revocation of licenses, against any LPG traders who will be found culpable of hiking prices of LPG and generally not adhering to the guidelines issued.”

Consumers can report any cases of price hikes or non-compliance with the above mentioned guidelines through EPRA hotline numbers 0708 444 000 or 0709 336 000 or through email to [email protected]