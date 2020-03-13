A Congolese man accused of attempting to steal an aircraft in Nairobi will remain in remand for two more weeks before the court decides whether to release him on bond.

Yannick Kamate Mushipay was in January of this year charged with three counts of attempted theft, forgery and fraud.

According to the charge sheet, Mushipay on October 22, 2017, at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with others not before the court, attempted to steal an aircraft valued at Sh600 million belonging to Aviation Link International Limited.

On October 27, 2016, at an unknown place in the country, with intent to defraud, Mushipay allegedly forged an aircraft bill of sale purporting it to have been signed and issued by Ibrahim Mohamed Ghouli of Aviation Link International.

The accused was also charged with obtaining registration of an aircraft by falsely pretending that he acquired it from Aviation Link on May 9, 2019.

In an affidavit dated January 21, the prosecution asked the court to deny the accused bail, arguing that he was a flight risk since he was arrested while exiting the country on January 9, 2020.

The court was told that Mushipay was fleeing the country knowing that he was under investigation having recorded a statement on October 22 last year for the crime he is currently facing.

“The accused person is a foreigner with dual citizenship from DRC Congo and the United States and has no fixed abode in Kenya, if granted bond he may abscond court”, the prosecution said.

The DPP further said Mushipay is likely to interfere with witnesses as he had threatened the complainant through text messages.

Through his lawyer Steven Nzaku, the accused argued said he is not a flight risk and has a fiancée in the country who is willing to stand surety for him.

“Your honour, the prosecution merely alleges that the accused is likely to interfere with witnesses, there is no evidence of the said threats towards the complainant,” the affidavits read.

Nzaku said there are no compelling reasons to deny his client bail. He assured that if granted bail, the accused will abide by the conditions that the court may deem fit to impose.

The case will be heard on March 26.