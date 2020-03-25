Lands Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Gideon Mung’aro received his coronavirus test results on Tuesday after he came into contact with Kilifi deputy governor Gideon Saburi, who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Mung’aro said he tested negative. “The Ministry of Health visited my home yesterday 23rd of March and collected specimens. Today, the 24th of March, I received the results which revealed I tested negative for the virus.”

The CAS stated that he will complete his 14 days of self-quarantine.

“I urge all the people of Kilifi, and Kenya at large to stay at home, maintain social distance and adhere to the guidelines released by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Mung’aro was among several leaders and 16 police officers from Kilifi who came into direct contact with Saburi.

They include Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, Rabai MP William Kamoti, Mtwapa deputy OCS Bernard Otomei, who developed breathing difficulties on Monday, and Base Commander Mathew Koech.

They have since gone into self-quarantine.