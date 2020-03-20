Police in Webuye, Bungoma County have in their custody a man accused of killing his stepson for wetting the bed.

According to witnesses, the man beat up the three-year-old child before abandoning him by the roadside where he succumbed to his injuries early Thursday morning.

Angry residents pounced on the suspect in an attempt to lynch him but police arrived at the scene in time to rescue him and contain the situation.

The suspect is being held at the Webuye Police Station awaiting his day in court as further investigations into the incident continue.

The body of the deceased was moved to Webuye mortuary.