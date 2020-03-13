Kenya has today become the latest country to report a case of COVID-19.

According to information this morning, a Kenyan citizen who travelled back to the country from the US via London has tested positive for the corona virus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said the female patient is currently stable. The woman arrived in the country on March 5th, meaning a good number of days have passed before her diagnosis.

The minister added that they have identified most of those who got into contact with the 27 year old lady, and are in the process of tracing and informing them.

Meanwhile, Kenya has suspended all travel outside the country unless necessary. All public gatherings have also been suspended, as well as inter school activities and prison visits.

Public transport providers have been asked to provide hand sanitizers to travellers.