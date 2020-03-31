The government has directed motorcycle operators to wear face masks in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking at Afya House on Monday, Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said bodaboda operators are at risk of transmitting the virus without knowing.

The CS said the current trend of spread of the Covid-19 has been established to be through community transmission and not imported.

“All boda bodas going forward will have to put on face masks. You can imagine how many passengers they interact with in a single day, we need to save our youth who have invested heavily in this business,” he said.

Kagwe said the riders will be receiving free masks from the government and that police have been instructed to enforce the directive immediately.

At the same time, the CS said operators will now be required to ferry only one passenger per trip.

“We need to take measures. The most immediate being bodaboda. We need to protect our youth who are in this industry. We will now require every bodaboda to carry one passenger to maintain distance,” CS Kagwe said.

He called on the leadership of the bodaboda association to oversee the implementation of the guidelines saying police officers will be supervising it.