As you already know, Sauti Sol lead vocalist Bien Aime Baraza married the love of his life, Chiki ‘Kuruka’ Onwukwe, in a low-key, invite-only wedding at the Pallet Cafe in Lavington last Friday.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and family, with Bien acknowledging that he could not invite all his friends. “Only those who know me as Alusa, not Bien,” he said.

Apparently, some of those who didn’t get the invite got offended, and Bien has a message for them.

“My message to those who are mad at me because they were not invited is, they should hold their weddings and don’t invite me,” he said.

Adding: “I am no longer interested in attending weddings because I have attended so many of them. It was my way of celebrating my commitment to my wife.”

The towering singer added that his parents got an opportunity to interact with Chiki’s parents. “We had a good time with both families. My dad got the opportunity to interact with Chiki’s dad. They now know each other,” he said.

Bien also advised couples planning to walk down the aisle to plan within their budget.

“Please don’t do a wedding to please your parents. Do it depending on the size of your pockets, how much you can afford,” he said.

“A wedding is the beginning of your life. So don’t spend all your money on a wedding. Do something small and affordable. You better spend much on your honeymoon than at the wedding.”

Bien and Chiki spent less than Sh300,000 on their big day. “Stop borrowing loans and money from your friends so you can hold a big wedding and go into debt. The budget was less than Sh300,000. A good budget for artistes like me,” Bien said.

The newlyweds have however had to postpone their honeymoon in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If I will go, I will choose an African country,” Bien added.