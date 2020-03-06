The younger Kyallo sisters – Mercy and Gloria Kyallo – on Thursday stepped out of the shadow of their more famous sister, Betty, and stole the show on Instagram with stunning images.
The two striking beauties took to their respective accounts to share images from their photoshoots, leaving their fans in awe of their spellbinding genetic makeup.
The youngest Kyallo sibling, Gloria, kept it simple in what I’m being told is a Tshirt dress. She also had her hair and makeup ‘did’ for the shoot that captured her sitting pretty.
One of the shots shows Gloria engrossed in a book looking chic, as another captured her radiant smile.
She accompanied the shots with a sumptuous caption: “Tasty African Cuisine…for sure!!😂”
Mercy Kyallo on her part kept it grown and s*xy as she left little to the imagination with nude shots. The stunning pictures had her ladybits covered as she expressed “confidence in my roots”.
“Skin to skin. They call it the age of Aquarius. A time of learning & unlearning. Confidence in my roots,” wrote the Yallo Leather founder.
Peep at the shots below and some reactions thereafter.
Gloria
Mercy Kyallo