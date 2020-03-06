The younger Kyallo sisters – Mercy and Gloria Kyallo – on Thursday stepped out of the shadow of their more famous sister, Betty, and stole the show on Instagram with stunning images.

The two striking beauties took to their respective accounts to share images from their photoshoots, leaving their fans in awe of their spellbinding genetic makeup.

The youngest Kyallo sibling, Gloria, kept it simple in what I’m being told is a Tshirt dress. She also had her hair and makeup ‘did’ for the shoot that captured her sitting pretty.

One of the shots shows Gloria engrossed in a book looking chic, as another captured her radiant smile.

She accompanied the shots with a sumptuous caption: “Tasty African Cuisine…for sure!!😂”

Mercy Kyallo on her part kept it grown and s*xy as she left little to the imagination with nude shots. The stunning pictures had her ladybits covered as she expressed “confidence in my roots”.

“Skin to skin. They call it the age of Aquarius. A time of learning & unlearning. Confidence in my roots,” wrote the Yallo Leather founder.

Peep at the shots below and some reactions thereafter.

Gloria

Mercy Kyallo

Reactions to Gloria:

katienjenga: “ Kwanza Ona vile thighs zimenona 😂😂utaburst.”

emmakaru254: “Gorgeous🖤”

skippercatalyst: “25posts and this three are your best ones yet🔥🔥amazing😋😋”

realyphykamsexy: “♥️ hairstyle.”

freddiefranck: “very tasty.”

stevodonchez: “Wow.. so cute😍😍”

devyl_sir.vage: “My baby’s always looking fine 🔥❤️❤️ 🔥”

Reactions to Mercy’s photos.

pkariz98: “Camera pipo hujionea mambo akiii kaaiiiii namaaa

abdulkarim4493: Nyama kwa nyama in short

sharmarke_somali: “We need more ukiwa umesimama”

proffesor_cushite: “umeshinda!!!, 🔥 soooooooo creative”

charles.green.56211: “ Love the dark brown chocolate skin 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️”

lazarus_otete: “Skin to skin ndio opposite ya Nyama kwa Nyama? 🤔”

eriqciresa: “Funguwa hiyo shuka”

omondi.nixon: “How do I apply to be your camera or photo man 😂😂”