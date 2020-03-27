The K24 TV presenter is among traders and businesspeople who are counting losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Betty Kyallo closed down her posh beauty parlour in Kilimani on Monday after the State directed Kenyans to stay at home and observe social distancing.

“I have decided to suspend services at Flair and it is because I completely understand the danger we all are in and I appreciate that we all have a responsibility, as much as we are all going be affected. I cannot even imagine how it will be without opening the salon,” Betty said.

She appealed to the government to consider small and medium-sized enterprises and their employees who survive on hand to mouth wages.

“I hope the government is going to support businesses and people who rely on day-to-day casual jobs to make a living,” she said.

Adding: “I pray they can look into this like other countries have done because it is important not to forget that people make a living every day. They make money every day 500 bob, 200 bobs, 1,000 bob to feed their family.”

“Therefore, I pray there is a bigger plan by the government to help businesses and also help the people who rely on day-to-day movement to make a living. They need to think about us more than ever. Right now.”

At the same time, Betty reiterated the importance of self-isolating and social distancing.

“There is a bigger responsibility, we need to look at and appreciate the clients. We hope this thing goes away soon. But most importantly, we should stay safe. Stay at home.”

“Do the right thing. It is rough. This thing is bigger than us. We need our health. It is bigger than the money we can get from our businesses.”