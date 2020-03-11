Babu Owino can’t seem to catch a break after one of his many scandals reared its ugly head nearly five years later.

In court papers, one Bernard Omondi Ogoji lodged a complaint against the Embakasi East MP at Kileleshwa and the Central Police stations in August 2015 accusing him of robbery with violence.

The papers also show that the complainant withdrew the two complaints in the presence of an investigating officer on August 12, 2015.

In the newest development, Mr Omondi is reportedly seeking to reopen the case if he is not compensated.

This has seen Babu Owino file an application in court to have police barred from arresting him over the robbery with violence incident.

In his application, Owino claims that Mr Omondi has started making attempts to have the complaint that he wilfully withdrew re-opened if he is not paid an unspecified amount of money.

Through his lawyers, the MP argues that the application to re-open the case was malicious and tantamount to extortion because it started after his latest run-in with the law over the attempted murder of Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Envy.

According to Babu, if the case is re-opened, it will subject him to public ridicule and unnecessary media attention.