Tanzanian musician Abdu Kiba has denied publishing a sex tape to his Snapchat account.

Last week, an explicit clip of the singer having intercourse with a young woman went viral in Tanzania, sparking outrage from the public who accused Kiba of corrupting society’s morals.

In his defence, Abdu, who is Ali Kiba’s younger brother, said he lost his phone and that is how the video was leaked.

“Nilipoteza simu na kwa kuwa nina familia, huwa siweki password kwenye simu yangu. Huyo aliyeiba ndiye amepata urahisi wa kuposti video hiyo ili aniharibie,” he said.

When questioned by Tanzanian press about the tape, Kiba’s manager said she had not seen the video nor spoken to him since it went viral.

“Hiyo video inayoongelewa siyo nzuri ni mbaya na kiukweli mimi kama meneja najisikia vibaya sana msanii wangu kuhusishwa na kashfa kama hizo. Lakini kama nilivyosema awali, siwezi kuzungumza lolote mpaka niione hiyo video na niongee na msanii wangu,” said Rehema, Kiba’s manager.