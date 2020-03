While the Wasafi Camp, and more so Diamond Platnumz, are chucking out hits almost every other day, Ali Kiba has been relatively quiet in the music scene.

With fans growing impatient, the Kings Music Records boss has explained his long absence from the music scene.

Addressing the media Wednesday, Ali Kiba said one of the reasons he does not release music every other time is because he values the quality of music he creates.

King Kiba added that he has also been occupied with artistes under his stable who have not released music.

“Mimi always inakuaga hivi, tena hii ni afadhali na sidhani kama eti nimeshuka ama nimekuwa mzembe kwa kazi yangu. Mziki ndivyo ulivyo kila biashara ina season yake na nilikaa miaka mitatu before, na uliona. Ile nilikuwa na reason. Lakini nimerelease nyimbo mwaka jana inaitwa Mshumaa. Sema kama una kiu na ngoma usiseme ni uzembe ama nini,” he said.

He noted that his music-making process takes time and promised to release new music as soon as his artistes release their music.

Ali Kiba further announced that he is set to unveil a new artiste soon.

“Mashabiki wanataka kila siku na inastahili wapewe. Miminikachofanya tu nikama wanavyo hitaji lakini nataka wanisamehe na waeewe lengo la mziki wangu na thamani ya mziki ambao naufanya. Ninafurahi Zaidi nikitoa ngoma ambayo inakufurahisha. Nachukua time yangu. Lakini vile vile wasanii wangu ilikuwa bado hawajatoa nyimbo so imepelekea mimi kupumzika kidogo na kuconcerntrate na wao mpaka wamalize kufanya videos na nyimbo zao zitoke zote. Sasa hivi amebaki msanii mmoja ambaye natakikana kumrelease hivi karibuni. Akisha huyu mimi natoa ngoma,” said Kiba.