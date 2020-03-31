Veteran journalist Alex Chamwada has terminated his partnership with the Standard Media Group.

In a statement on Sunday, the CHAMS Media CEO said the company’s two productions – ‘The Chamwada Report’ and ‘Daring Abroad’ – will not be airing on KTN beginning next month.

“We will inform you about our next destination in due course,” said Chamwada.

He, however, noted that the two programs are available on CHAMS Media digital platforms.

The ‘Chamwada Report’ is a current affairs show on development issues whereas ‘Daring Abroad’ is a series featuring Kenyans living abroad.

Chamwada further thanked Standard Group for the successful five-year partnership.

“We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Standard Group for a successful partnership that has run for over five years. Our appreciation also goes to our viewers in general. Many thanks too, to all our partners for your continued support.

“The entire CHAMS Media team appreciates you all, “ the statement reads.

On Twitter, Chamwada posted: “It has been an awesome five-year journey with @KTNNewsKE @ktnhome_ And Bye Bye for now.”