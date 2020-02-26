Media personality Willis Raburu has hinted that his relationship with God is still strained following the loss of his unborn child last December.

The Citizen TV presenter, who returned to work earlier this month, recently gave his fans on Instagram an opportunity to ask him questions.

In the Q&A session, a fan asked Raburu if he was angry with God. Raburu said that he was hoping to work on his relationship with God.

“We are hoping to work on our relationship.”

Following the loss of their unborn daughter Ashley Adana, Raburu and his wife Maryaprude were evidently shattered, with Marya, in particular, saying God had failed her.

“Everyone is so quick to tell me about God. What they don’t know is that every way I knew Him, He was tested and He didn’t prove Himself,” Mary said back then.

“So, as they say, you should know God for yourself, I now can say, I don’t know Him. And I don’t think I want to know him coz He left me when I needed him the most.”

On his part, Raburu said: “I still hurt each day, I still get flashbacks, I still cry, I still grieve and I do so privately but the effects and outlet are sometimes public and I’m not ashamed of it.”

In the Q&A, the ’10 Over 10′ host also disclosed that his hero is his brother Kev. Another fan wanted to know if Citizen TV had found him a cohost on 10 Over 10.

Some screengrabs below.