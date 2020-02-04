The Citizen TV presenter is back on the screen one month after he took a break following the death of her unborn daughter, Ashley Adana.

Willis Raburu, who doubles up as a radio presenter on Hot96 FM, made his comebacks on Monday. In a post on his socials, Raburu thanked his followers for the support shown during his and his wife, Maryaprude’s trying times.

“It’s great to be back in the game @citizentvkenya Thank you for all the love and the support, I truly appreciate 🙏🏾💯🔥” said Willis.

Announcing his comeback on radio, he wrote: “MOVIE POSTER ALERT! 😂😂Back on radio too it’s #RaburuAndLuluOnHot let’s do this @saidilulu @vdjmickey on @hot96fmkenya Let’s do this weekdays 10 am-1 PM.”

Raburu’s return came a day after he shared a picture of a tattoo honouring his late daughter.

“I will never forget. Rest in Palaces my Queen,” Willis wrote.

He also uploaded an audio clip on Instastories playing the song ‘Father And Daughter’ by Paul Simon.