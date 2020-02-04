Former Papa Shirandula actor, Jacquey Nyaminde popularly known as Wilbroda, has recalled an incident in which she beat up a man claiming to be Raila Odinga’s relative.

In an interview on the ‘Wicked Edition’, host Dr King’ori had asked the media personality whether she has ever fought a man.

Ms Nyaminde revealed that the incident happened in a Club after a man touched her friend inappropriately.

“Nakumbuka kuna time nimewahi enda club na mse akashika beshte yangu inappropriately, halafu beshte yangu alikuwa zile za ‘oh my God you cant believe what happened’. Nikamwambia, nini amefanya? ‘oh my God he touched me’ nikamwambia tulia.

“Huyo mse alirudi hivi nilimwona war na nlikuwa na suti. Halafu akaniambia yeye ni relative ya Raila nikamwambia aende aambia Raila nimempiga,” recalled ‘Wilbroda’.

Asked what she would have done had the man returned the “favour”, Nyaminde said she would have caused a scene and exposed the man on social media.

“Angenichapa, ningeenda in public na huko social media. I’d really cause a scene mpaka huyo mse achukuliwe hatua. Lakini najua kweli tukakaa tu sisi wawili anaeza niona war vizuri.”