Radio Africa Group-owned television station, Kiss TV, last Friday relaunched with several changes to its programming.

Raphael Gikonyo, Kiss TV’s shows director, said viewers should expect a mix of “amazing programming”.

“We are focusing more on entertainment and mix it up with fashion, events and music. This time around, there will be amazing programming. You will also get to know more about your favourite celebrities through these shows,” he said.

New TV sensation Maria has also joined the station on a show dubbed “Mash-Up” every Saturday from 9 to 11 pm.

Gikonyo said the show is about DJ battles.

“Two DJs will come to battle it out and fans get to choose who they want to battle the next episode,” he said.

Kiss TV was launched in August 2009 and relaunched in 2013 before the current rebranding.