Deputy President William Ruto has warned that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies being held in various parts of the country will not be used to propagate hate and ethnic profiling.

In a thinly veiled message to Prime Minister Raila Odinga who has been marshaling the BBI troops, Dr Ruto said the so-called unstoppable reggae brigade will be stopped.

“This story we’re being told about nobody can stop reggae, if the reggae is what we’re seeing – the ethnicity that is being preached in BBI rallies, the ethnic profiling of communities, hate and the campaign pitting one community against another, if that is the reggae they’re talking about, my friends reggae will stop. We will stop it,” said Ruto on Sunday at Full Gospel Gatunduri Church in Embu.

The DP claimed the BBI rally that took place in Narok on Saturday was used to spread ethnic tension and hatred.

“Naskia sana sana watu wengi wa reggae ni watu wa kuvuta bangi. Sasa kama mnatuambia ati hii reggae ambayo sakramenti yake ni bangi ati haiwezi kusimamishwa Kenya hii ambayo inamcha mungu… mnacheza,” said Ruto.

Adding: “This is a Christian nation and we owe nobody an apology. We are not going to be blackmailed or threatened or victimized by people who don’t believe in God. Reggae, tsunami will not stop us.”

Ruto was accompanied by Embu Deputy Governor David Kariuki, MPs John Muchiri (Manyatta), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Muriuki Njagagua (Mbeere North), Geoffrey Kingangi (Mbeere South), Jane Wanjiku (Women Rep, Embu), Embu County Speaker Josiah Thiriku and former Manyatta MP Emilio Kathuri.