Celebrity gospel couple Kabi and Milly wa Jesus opened up about their marriage, saying they choose to focus on the positives in order to make it work.

This is after one of their fans observed that the vlogging couple do not show their sad moments on their YouTube channel.

According to Kabu, positive aspects of marriage should be highlighted more because negative narratives regarding marriage overshadow the sanctity of unions.

“So today I saw a comment about us not showing times when we are sad on social media and it got me thinking. We need to say that our goal is to show the positive side of marriage as the negative is highlighted on so many other media platforms. Not that we don’t have our down moments but those don’t define our relationship. We choose to focus on the ups so that even when we are down that doesn’t overshadow our highs,” said Kabi wa Jesus.

He added: “We all need role models who intern give us hope of a better future, a happier marriage and world of love. We choose to be that we refuse to conform to the need for negativity to bring some sort of balance.”

“Let’s love and accepted to be loved without an expectation of a “failed marriage” as is expected. #marriageworks and of course with God at the centre that’s where you find your joy.#NiJesus. @millywajesus again I will love you in public and in private my #wcw 💕💕💕”

On her part, Milly encouraged her fans to always have hope no matter the circumstances.

“Every time I look back at where am from I see a brighter future, am assured that God has the best plan for me. I pray that each day we will find something that gives us hope, hope to live, hope to love and hope that one-day things will be better. So, in whatever circumstances you are in be encouraged by this word from Romans 5:3-5,” she posted.

“Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance;

perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us. HOPE.”

The couple has been featured on the cover of True Love Magazine, February edition.