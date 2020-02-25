NYS scandal suspect, Phyllis Njeri, once again broke down at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday, February 24, exactly one month after her earlier plea with the court to unfreeze her bank accounts.

Njeri, through her lawyer Evans Ondieki, has been seeking access to “her” monies to pay her son’s school fees at the prestigious Pembroke House School in Gilgil.

Last month, she claimed she owed the school up to Ksh3.4 million in unpaid fees.

On Monday, she took her plea a notch higher as she appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene.

“I want the President to know that we are being persecuted. My family has been through a lot. Even if I am a suspect, we have been persecuted for two years. I used to work and all my money is stuck at NYS….I’d rather die or been thrown in jail than go through this,” a weeping Njeri told reporters.

According to the Ngirita sibling, her Class Seven son can no longer speak German because he has been out of school. Apparently, the son now speaks Swahili and Kikuyu languages and she fears he is turning into a street urchin (Chokoraa).

She also lamented that her cars, which were bought on hire purchase, were impounded forcing her to rely on matatus. She also complained that she can’t travel to Germany because her passport was seized.

Njeri also accused the investigating agencies and prosecutors of leaving out a key suspect in the National Youth Service scandal.

“The Ngiritas are being sacrificed. I want them to show us the list of the other suspects. Where are they? They claim that we stole billions. There were too many people in that list and the Ngiritas are being used as a sacrifice,” lamented Njeri Ngirita.

Watch the video courtesy of Citizen TV.