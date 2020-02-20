Amid claims of cheating and breaking up, East African celebrity couple Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz have decided to shut down their naysayers with a track.

The former NRG Radio presenter and Tanzanian Bongo superstar unleashed the track titled ‘Gere’ on Wednesday, much to the surprise of their fans.

‘Gere’ means jealous and the two love birds sing about committing to each other against the backdrop of envious people trying to bring them down.

I’ll be first to admit that I was pleasantly surprised by the chemistry between the two and Tanasha’s come back after receiving backlash for a “poor” performance at her ‘DonnaTella’ EP launch.

‘Gere’ was shot in Dar es Salaam Tanzania By Director Kenny Under Zoom Extra.

Check it out below. Rating 10/10.