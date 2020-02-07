First things first, I’m not sure what I just watched and listened to, and I’m not sure you will either.

With that said, rapper King Kaka has released perhaps the most bizarre collabo of the century, ‘Mbesa’ featuring Kamba Benga star, Maima. Off King Kaka’s ‘Eastlando Royalty’ album, Mbesa is an unorthodox fusion of Kamba Benga and rap.

Produced by Magix Enga, the track features beat switches to accommodate both King Kaka’s laid-back raps and Maima’s fast-paced Benga vibes.

The video by Trey Juelz also combines the best of both worlds – King Kaka popping bottles in a club setting backed by Maima’s energetic dancers.

‘Mbesa’ is another testament to King Kaka’s adeptness at pushing the envelope.

While it is a first of many to come, it is worth noting that ‘Mbesa’ is not the only fusion of modern-day hip-hop with a native folk song to be released in recent times.

Last year, the Rongai-based rap crew 125 teamed up with Kikuyu Mugithi crooner Mike Rua in ‘How We Do’ and it was fantastic. So be sure to check it out if you haven’t.

As we wait for more surprises, check out ‘Mbesa’ below. Personally not feeling it as it sounds forced but big up to King Kaka for trying something different. Rating 5/10.