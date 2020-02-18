Here are some of the biggest headlines today.

Coronavirus news and live updates: Global cases top 71,000 as 300 Americans evacuated from cruise ship – CNN Thailand will ban all passengers except Thai nationals from the Holland America Westerdam cruise ship, the Public Health Minsniter, Anutin Charnvirakul, said Monday. One passenger is said to have tested positive for the virus by Malaysian authorities after she was transiting through the country.

China is disinfecting and destroying cash to contain the coronavirus As the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to batter China, the country’s central bank has implemented a new strategy to contain the virus — deep cleaning and destroying potentially infected cash.

Thieves stole 600 toilet paper rolls in Hong Kong amid fears of coronavirus shortages Police in Hong Kong have arrested two men and are searching for a third after the group stole about 600 toilet paper rolls, in a robbery likely sparked by coronavirus fears that have gripped the city.

Craig Ramage sacked by BBC after pundit criticizes Derby County’s ‘young black lads’ A BBC soccer pundit who suggested “young, black lads” at Championship side Derby County “need pulling down a peg or two” will no longer be employed by the broadcaster.

Disney actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who appeared in ‘Queen of Katwe,’ dead at 15 Nikita Pearl Waligwa died Saturday following a brain tumor.

Porto forward Marega walks off pitch after racist abuse Porto striker Moussa Marega walked off the pitch during a match against Vitoria de Guimaraes Sunday after he was subjected to racist abuse from opposition fans.

Jennifer Hudson delivers powerful tribute to Kobe Bryant at 2020 NBA All-Star Game Jennifer Hudson delivered an emotional tribute to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, three weeks after they were killed in a helicopter accident.

Is Kenya really going to run out of blood? Kenya is facing a shortage of blood supplies in its hospitals, with relatives and friends of patients increasingly having to put out calls for people to donate. The Kenya Red Cross has been posting some of these social media appeals on Twitter.

Rwandan gospel singer found dead in police cell Rwandan gospel music artist Kizito Mihigo has been found dead in a police cell, officers say. It comes three days after he was arrested near the border with Burundi. Police accused him of attempting to flee the country and join rebel groups fighting against Rwanda.

Stars pay tribute to Queen of Katwe actress Stars of the film Queen of Katwe have paid tribute to actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa who has died at the age of 15. Waligwa had been diagnosed with a brain tumour and died in hospital in Kampala on Sunday.

GM scraps historic Holden car brand in Australia General Motors has said it will retire the iconic Australian car brand Holden as it leaves more markets. The American car giant said it will wind down Holden sales, design and engineering operations in Australia and New Zealand by next year. It also said China’s Great Wall Motors had agreed to buy its manufacturing plant in Thailand.

The British queen who ‘unashamedly loved sex’ – BBC Reel Comedian Russell Kane shares a rather different side of one of the world’s most famous monarchs. Follow BBC Reel on Twitter and Facebook for all our latest videos.

Mugabe and Moi: The legacy of a dying African generation In our series of letters from African writers, Zimbabwean journalist-turned-barrister Brian Hungwe compares the life of his late President, Robert Mugabe, with Kenya’s former leader, Daniel arap Moi, who was buried last week. Both Robert Mugabe and Daniel arap Moi were born in 1924 and both died at the age of 95.

Foldable phones are still struggling in durability tests Foldable phones still aren’t very durable – at least according to some reviewers’ experiences with the Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. In one example, Input’s Motorola Razr is practically broken after just a week of use. The phone’s screen is peeling away at the hinge, without any real reason besides a temperature change which, frankly, should not harm any phone.

Weed companies find hilarious ad regulations loophole in adopting highways Colorado drivers are currently commuting down what must be some of the most lit and spotless highways in the country. And it’s all thanks to some clever cannabis companies. The cannabis industry has been in a perpetual arms race against the strict and ever-evolving regulations that govern their substance, which is still illegal in the United States at the federal level.

ToTok app, alleged UAE spy tool, removed from the Google Play Store yet again Popular messaging app ToTok has been pulled from the Google Play Store … again. According to 9to5Google, Google removed the app as of Friday afternoon after reinstating it in January. ToTok originally launched in July and took off rather quickly in the Unite Arab Emirates.

Tesla’s leaked employee handbook is exactly as ridiculous as Elon Musk’s Twitter An alleged copy of Tesla’s self-titled “Anti-Handbook Handbook” for new employees leaked and, like Elon Musk himself, it’s absolutely desperate to sound cooler than it actually is. Reading like the worst – or best?

How millennials are saving the porn industry This year Mashable is celebrating the season of love with Horny on Main , an exploration of the many ways that thirsting for sex affects our lives. Millennials have been blamed for killing porn, but will they actually be the ones to save the industry in the end?