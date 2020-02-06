The former model turned singer Tanasha Donna is no longer part and parcel of NRG radio.

After weeks of speculation, the ‘Radio’ hitmaker confirmed her exit this week, months after going for maternity leave.

Donna said she quit the radio station to focus on her budding music career and raising her son with Diamond Platnumz, Naseeb Jnr.

She, however, noted that NRG is still family to her, and will always be grateful for the years she worked there as a presenter.

“I am no longer working at NRG but NRG is forever family and I still get a lot of support from them. Shout out to NRG,” she said.

Tanasha was the host of the #NRGCIRCLE show which airs every Monday to Thursday from 8 pm to midnight.

The singer’s confirmation comes shortly after the launch of her ‘Donnatella’ EP that had a section of fans blasting her over a dismal performance.

The launch which went down on 1st February was also marred with controversies; it was alleged that Kenyan journalists were kicked out of the event.

Moreover, Tanasha’s baby daddy, Diamond Platnumz, flew back home to attend to a ‘family emergency’ and missed the event altogether.

Tanasha did, however, acknowledge she can do better after a fan asked her what she thought about her performance.

“Could be better, but for a first with only 2 days rehearsals. i did my best! I know next time will keep getting better! 🙏❤️” she said.