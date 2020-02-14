EDM DJ and public speaker Sam West revealed that he lost a brother to suicide as he sought to encourage people dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts.

In a post to his Instagram earlier this week, the Hero Radio CEO wrote: “As someone who lost a brother through suicide, I needed to weigh in and speak to someone who is contemplating suicide at the moment.”

He stated that having suicidal thoughts is not a character defect and acknowledged that most people have contemplated suicide at some point in their lives.

“No matter how much pain you’re experiencing right now, you’re not alone. Many of us have had suicidal thoughts at some point in our lives. Feeling suicidal is not a character defect, and it doesn’t mean that you are crazy, or weak, or flawed. It only means that you have more pain than you can cope with right now. But with time and support, you can overcome your problems and the pain and suicidal feelings will pass,” Sam West said.

Adding: “Some of the finest, most admired, needed, and talented people have been where you are now. Many of us have thought about taking our own lives when we’ve felt overwhelmed by depression and devoid of all hope.”

According to West, depression can be treated and overcome no matter the situation one is in.

“But the pain of depression can be treated and hope can be renewed. No matter what your situation, there are people who need you, places where you can make a difference, and experiences that can remind you that life is worth living. It takes real courage to face death and step back from the brink. You can use that courage to face life, to learn coping skills for overcoming depression, and for finding the strength to keep going.

Sam West also reminded his followers that suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem.

“Although it might seem as if your pain and unhappiness will never end, it is important to realize that crises are usually temporary. Solutions are often found, feelings change, unexpected positive events occur. Remember: suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Give yourself the time necessary for things to change and the pain to subside,” he concluded.