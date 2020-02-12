Following the tragic death of gospel musician Papa Dennis last week, speculation has been rife about what led to the singer’s alleged suicide.

It has been claimed that Papa Dennis was on a downward spiral after being kicked out of Maliza Umaskini, a record label owned by monied businessman Sadat Muhindi, who had been bankrolling the singer’s “celebrity lifestyle”.

But the businessman has refuted the reports, explaining that Papa Dennis left the label after his contract expired.

“Papa Dennis was a humble and amazing boy throughout the time we worked together. His contract with Maliza Umaskini was officially signed in 2013 and ran up to March 2019, exactly five years so he was not kicked out as it is being claimed.

“We sat down discussed and agreed it was time for him to go and further his career having nurtured him from the time he was an upcoming to an established artiste. We did this to offer a platform for other upcoming artistes,” Sadat said.

Meawhile, Mash Mjukuu, the owner of Nairobi Records where Papa Dennis was reportedly last seen, has denied that the singer jumped to his death outside the studio.

According to the producer, Papa Dennis fell on the opposite side of the building as he had walked out from the studio a few minutes prior.

“Jamaa alikua ameanguka on the extreme opposite side of the building kwa mfano studio iko point A naye ameanguka point B mahali tofauti kabisa. Unajua kuna narrative yenye media inasema aliruka kutoka studioni,angekua ameruka kutoka studioni angekuwa chini ya studio lakini alikuwa mahali tofauti extremely opposite side of the road kama kuna uwezekano ni suicide inaamanisha aliweza kutembea maybe mpaka ile side ingine na akajirusha,” Mash told ‘Mambo Mseto’.

He added: “Nataka niset something clear that Media inamislead watu sababu wanasema alikua kwa studio akifanya session all over a sudden akajirusha nje. Haikua hivyo. Ingekua hivyo angepatikana chini ya studio. Mahali mwili wake ulipatikana ilikuwa on the extreme opposite side of the studio.”

He said investigations are ongoing and urged for patience instead of spreading lies.

“Ile tunaomaba kwa sasa ni kila mtu atulie kwa sababu haisadii kueneza propaganda ambayo haipo. Sasa hivi tunafuatilia mambo ya post mortem. Polisi walikuja wakafanya investigation, tumekesha pale baada ya Investigation tutaita press conference tuta address that issue officially,” Mash Mjukuu said.