Fear has gripped residents of Lumakanda village in Lugari sub-county, Kakamega County following a reported invasion by wild baboons.

One of the residents, identified as Fanice Wangila, claims she was chased by a group of rogue primates while going to fetch water.

“Some baboons had earlier broken into my house and stolen food, leaving behind a trail of destruction,” said Ms Wangila as quoted by Standard.

“The other day one of the animals tried to steal a neighbour’s baby. Fortunately, there were men around, who scared the animals away,” she told journalists on Wednesday.

The locals claimed the baboons have also been targeting animals, particularly chicken and goats. Apparently, the animals also have a particular liking for chasing down school-going girls.

“Even school-going children, especially girls are in trouble because the baboons appear to dislike them,” said one of the residents.

The locals are also concerned about a looming food shortage as the baboons have ravaged their farms.

Through area acting assistant chief Edwin Nashirobe, they called on Kenya Wildlife Services to intervene and relocate the animals or else they will avenge the attacks by killing the baboons.

In the meantime, the villagers have taken some measures to prevent the baboon attacks. For instance, children are forbidden from playing unattended while some residents have acquired dogs to scare the baboons away.

KWS offices and Kakamega Forest National Reserve offices were yet to comment on the matter by the time of going to press.