Retired PCEA cleric Reverend Timothy Njoya has a serious weed problem.

The Civil rights activist first went public about his marijuana problem back in 2017, revealing via Twitter that floods from Ngong Hills were depositing marijuana seeds on his garden along the Ngong river banks.

He said he would destroy them even as Kenyans pleaded with the Man of God to save the “holy herb”.

Over two years later, marijuana is still growing in the 78-year-old theologian’s garden. He updated his Twitter followers on Thursday, saying uprooting the marijuana seedlings wasn’t working.

Rev Njoya said he had resorted to using herbicide as instructed by Jesus.

“I thought that the floods from Ngong Hills would stop depositing bang seeds on the Ngong River Banks. Instead of uprooting the seedlings and burning them this time I followed Jesus’ instructions to spray them with Hell (SELECTIVE WEED KILLER HERBICIDE),” he tweeted.

As expected, KOT had a lot to say about the development. Check out some of their reactions below.

*smoking — Fredrick Nyambare 🐐 (@fredwhitecap) February 20, 2020

Reverend, Do you need Mtu wa Mkono? I know how to dispose this illegal plant. Don’t spray it with pesticides please! — Ron 🌴🌴🏔️ (@GoRonny_) February 20, 2020

If it was created by God as your religion claims then surely it must serve some purpose. — Follow Bot🇰🇪 (@collo_2re) February 20, 2020

Tag your location i will offer you disposal services for free,just dont spray them,you might pollute the river. — Manuel Riri (@manuelriri64) February 20, 2020

But Tim have you ever wondered why this bounty always chooses that spot and not your neighbour’s for example? It’s could be a message…listen keenly 👂🏾👂🏾 — KenyanFist⚪️ (@KenyanFist) February 20, 2020

Cannabinoids have been known to have medicinal properties. We legalize — kiruja jason (@gkiruja) February 20, 2020

Choma kindukulu bwana Rev… — Mwenda kirema (@Kiremavinni) February 20, 2020