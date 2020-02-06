The Kenya Meteorological Department expects the ongoing rains to continue in several parts of the country until June.

In a forecast released on Tuesday, the weatherman noted there will be enhanced rainfall over most parts of Western Kenya, parts of Northwestern Kenya, central Rift Valley and parts of Central Kenya including Nairobi.

These areas include Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Siaya, Kisumu, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok and Busia counties.

Near-average to above-average rainfall is expected over the rest of the country, particularly in the Eastern and Coastal regions.

Director of Meteorological Services Stella Aura said the onset of rains in the Central highlands including Nairobi, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Embu, Meru, Kiambu and Nyandarua is expected in the second to the third week of March and end in the third or fourth week of May.

Occasional rains are also expected to continue in Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira counties. Aura said they are likely to intensify from the first week of February until March.

In Laikipia and Nakuru, rainfall is expected in the first to the second week of March and will continue into June. Kajiado, Machakos Kitui, Makueni, and Tana River will start experiencing rain in the third week of March until mid-May.

“The onset of rainfall in Southern Coastal Strip of Kwale, Mombasa and parts of Kilifi is expected in the second to the third week of March and will continue into June. Northern Coastal Strip of Lamu, coastal parts of Tana River and Kilifi will have rains from the third to fourth week of March into June,” said the weatherman.