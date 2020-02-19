Celebrity baby, Gold Christen Omondi, is barely one year old and he’s already making bank.

Like other celebrity babies before him, the son of gospel couple Mr Seed and Nimo Gachuiri has bagged an endorsement deal. Gold Christen is the new brand ambassador for children’s apparel store, Teeter Toddlers baby shop based in Nairobi.

A proud Mr Seed took to social Monday to announce the news alongside a video of Gold Christen modeling some of the clothes at the store.

“Am a proud father 😊😊 Just as you are about to turn a Year Old you are already THE BRAND AMBASSADOR for @teetertoddlerbaby (Baby Shop)… May God continue blessing you as you gro …..May This Be Just But A Start of many DEALS to the Glory of Gods Name,” wrote Mr Seed.

He added: “I always speak blessings and all the good things in the world upon my sons life… you should always do that if you are a parent 😊😊”

On her part, Nimo said: “My Baby Gold @king_goldofficial. You won’t remember the way I stood late that night in labor with you, fearfully and excitedly gazing up at the moon, knowing I was going to bring you into the world soon and whispering to you, “We can do this.” You are strong!!

“Baby, we are making it..you are making it. Look at You now…Isn’t God awesome? May this duty and responsibilities bestowed upon you bring nothing but Joy and Happiness to not only you but to all the clients who will shop at Teetertoddlerbaby for their babies outfits, toys and other things.”

Gold turns one turns next month. For someone who was allegedly born under a tree, Gold appears to be doing well for himself.

The photos and a video.