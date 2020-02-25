TV talk show host Sande Bush alias Dr Ofweneke and his partner, Christine ‘Tenderess’, have finally introduced their bundle of joy to the public.

The pair, who have mostly been keeping their relationship on the down-low, welcomed a bouncing baby girl on Monday, January 6 at 10:10 pm. Nearly two months later, Ofweneke and Christine have given their fans a glimpse of baby Elsie Favor Sande.

They both took to their respective Instagram pages on Monday to post the first pictures of the adorable baby girl.

“If Sugar & Spice had a face 😝😝😝😝😝 Baby Eisley Favor Sande 😘😘😘,” wrote Dr Ofweneke.

While Christine posted: “A daughter is God’s way of saying “thought you could use a lifelong friend ..there goes my mini me 😘😘🥰🥰”

The photos.