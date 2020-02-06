Award-winning gospel disc jockey Karumba Ngatia alias DJ Krowbar and his wife Joy Wanjiru Karumba have been blessed with a bouncing baby boy.

Barely a week after announcing the pregnancy, the couple announced the arrival of their third child on social media Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020.

In his post, DJ Krowbar revealed that they have named the baby boy, Imani Karumba.

“Imani Karumba… “🎵🎶Baba umejua kunifurahisha, 🎵🎶”. Your nephew is here…” posted the KTN TV presenter.

Krowbar also shared the first picture of Imani Karumba, with a tag on his wrist showing he was born on Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020.

Celebrities and fans flooded the comment section to congratulate the couple for their newest family member.

njeshqabbz: “Congratulations to you and Joy🔥🔥🔥”

antondiema: “God is good 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Hongera tena sana to the Karumba’s”

hopekidhk: “Congratulations karumba”

mbuvi: “Congratulations Sir Karumba @djkrowbar 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”

djmokenya: “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 congratulations 🎉 Karumba”

Evelynwanjiru_a: “Waoooo congratulations”