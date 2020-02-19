Word on the grapevine has it that music lovers should brace themselves for a big East African collab between Sailors and Big Tril.

This was revealed by Miracle Baby, the lead rapper of the sensational Gengetone group that shot to instant fame courtesy of their breakout street anthem ‘Wamlambez’ in April 2019.

Sailors and the Ugandan Afrobeat singer performed at the Valentine’s Jamboree Concert in Nairobi where they talked about the possibility of a collab.

“Artistes talk to each other and when they meet, they attract each other, so a collabo is coming,” said Miracle Baby.

On his part, Big Tril said he was impressed by Sailors’ ‘Wamlambez’, which he said had a similar effect in Uganda as did his hit song ‘Parte After Parte’ in Kenya.

“When it came out, it went viral and Ugandans were singing even without knowing what it means. Until I came to Kenya, that’s when I knew what it meant,” he said.

The musicians were however coy on details of the heat they are cooking up which means we’ll just have to wait. As usual, keep it NairobiWire for developments and the freshest new music in the 254.

Also Read: Things to Know About ‘Parte after Parte’ Hitmaker BigTril