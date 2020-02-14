There won’t be another ‘Bank Otuch’ type of collaboration with Luo rap star Japesa, Octopizzo has said.

With Japesa continually growing in popularity, Luo rap fans have been envisioning a possible project with the ‘Namba Nane’ rapper à la ‘Bank Otuch’ with fellow Luo rapper Vicmass Luodollar.

One fan went a step further and reached out to Octopizzo about the possibility of working with the Kisumu phenomenon.

“Nakumbuka ukitupa Bank Otuch na Luo Dollar. Si utupe new vibe na @JapesaKenya. Mnaeza toa ngoma moja noma sana na hio Hiphop &Luo vibe. Wuo Nyaboro make it happen” said the fan identified as Queen 254.

In response, Octopizzo ruled out working with Japesa saying it would be monotonous to do another Luo rap song. He said it would go against his brand trademark of releasing one classic hit at a time.

“Itakua monotonous. I only do one project at a time…that’s what makes it remembered and get it to be a classic. There will never be another Bankotuch same way there will never be never another Wakiritho. Next is coastal culture on the list,” Octo wrote.

However, Octo’s explanation failed to convince a section of fans who felt the rapper was making excuses out of fear of Japesa’s prowess.

“He fears japesa would succumb him to death,” wrote ‘boris yelstine‘.

‘Zebraajames‘ added: “japesakenya is far way better than #octopizzo . Octo anaogopa.”

“Who would still want to feature a contentless Mr. Ohanga in his track? I mean this year alone we have enough serious artists(@khaligraph_jones and @breederlw …)rather than jokers..! @octopizzo needs @japesakenya to save his career or else hell start writing novels 😂😂” blasted ‘Sage gare‘.

‘Lesinko’ observed that: “Anakuanga proud uyu naye .. smh.”

Another fan, ‘Getabu’, said: “Ohanga ni mtiaji sana kama kawaida.”