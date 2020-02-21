That man Stivo Simple Boy has done it again. The Kibera-based music act is back with another single carrying an important message for anyone who cares to listen.

The track is dubbed ‘Tuheshimu Ndoa’ which means respect marriage. It is a continuation of the singer’s campaign for the welfare of the society, which started with his anti-drugs breakout single, ‘Mihadarati’.

Last year, Stivo Simple Boy also sang about the dangers of crime in ‘Uhalifu’.

In ‘Tuheshimu Ndoa’, Stivo reminds couples that marital problems need fixing not ignoring, and respecting marriage is key. He does this in his trademark simplistic style to send his message across.

Check out ‘Tuheshimu Ndoa’ below. Rating 10/10; Just because no one else in the industry does it like Stivo Simple Boy. Top lad!!!