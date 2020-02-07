Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and Kenyans music acts have been hard at work to make sure their fans have a fitting playlist for the lover’s day next week.

To that end, Otile Brown has delivered a titillating bedroom song – Aiyana – assisted by the ever-sultry Sanaipei Tande. In ‘Aiyana’, the two Coast natives rediscover the chemistry they first established when they worked together in the chart-topping collab – Chaguo La Moyo – in 2018.

While ‘Chaguo la Moyo’ was a wedding love ballad, ‘Aiyana’ is its honeymoon, if you catch my drift.

The song is produced by Ihaji while the video concept was created and directed by Mike Lolly P.

Check it out below. Rating 7/10. The visuals could be much better.