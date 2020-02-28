The ‘Makasiriko’ saga pitting Naiboi against Avril has reached its climax following the release of two hits – ‘Rada’ and ‘Weka’.

The two music acts had seemingly fallen out over Avril’s refusal to feature in Naiboi’s ‘2 in 1’ music video but they have done the honorable thing of letting bygones be bygones. They have quashed their beef, marinated it, cooked it and served it to their fans in a two-course meal.

Two days after Avril claimed Naiboi can get it, the pair dropped two surprise collabs, much to the delight of their fans.

‘Rada’, produced by producer extraordinaire Cedo, is a fun and flirtatious track about being infatuated. Its video was directed by J Blessing, and according to most fans, Avril’s thunder thighs stole the show.

‘Rada’ premiered on Naiboi’s YouTube channel Thursday, garnering over 33k views in just four hours.

On the other hand, ‘Weka’, produced by Ilogos, is a feel-good party song celebrating life. The video, also directed by J Blessing, is an embodiment of a party scene.

‘Weka’ was uploaded to Avril’s YouTube channel, amassing over 9,000 views in five hours.

Check out the two jams below.

‘Rada’ Rating: 8.5/10

‘Weka’: 7/10