Self-proclaimed best rapper in Nigeria, Khaligraph Jones, is not resting on his laurels this year as he continues to be a dominating force in the music scene.

In keeping up with his unmatched back to back rollout, the hard-hitting rapper has delivered ‘Instagram Girls’ barely three weeks after he tapped Sauti Sol’s frontman Bien on Yes Bana.

As the title suggests, ‘Instagram Girls’ tells the modern tale of a hot girl who uses Instagram to lure unsuspecting monied men to rob from after a night out.

Off the ‘Testimony 1990’ album, Instagram Girls is a Blu Ink Corp presentation produced by Aress 66, Khaligraph Jones and M-fly. The video was directed by Nezzoh Montana.

Check it out. Rating 7.5/10.