East African songbird Nandy says she does not regret not signing with Diamond’s camp ‘Wasafi’ as she is doing good on her own.

Speaking at a press conference, the Njiwa singer confirmed that she was initially part of the Wasafi team.

She, however, opted to join the Tanzania House of Talent(THT) after she entered the Tecno Own the Stage singing competition that was held in Nigeria and emerged 1st Runners up.

Nandy noted that she does not regret not joining Wasafi because they are both doing well in their respective careers.

“Sijawai kusainiwa na Wasafi but nilikuwepo pale and then nikaenda Tecno Own the Stage but nilivyorudi nikaingia THT. Sijutii kwa sababu we are all doing good. Wasafi wanafanya vizuri, hata mimi nafanya vizuri on my own,” said Nandy.

Nandy, who was in Kenya, also announced that plans are underway for a tour of the country in a few months’ time.

The sultry singer is also set to release a gospel EP this year and start her own record label.

“Last year, I gifted fans with an album called African Princess. This year, I’m releasing a gospel-only EP.”

“I’m also thinking of launching a record label that will only feature gospel artistes,” she added.