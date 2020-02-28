Sultry songstress Nadia Mukami must be in high demand if her recent revelation with regards to admirers is anything to go by.

Apparently, random people have been putting the singer’s pictures on their social media profiles claiming that she is their girlfriend.

The ‘African lover’ hit composer was speaking in an interview on Switch TV where she was asked about her dating life. Nadia disclosed that she is single and anyone who claims otherwise should be ignored.

“I find people putting my picture on their profile, putting me on their status, Instagram, Facebook saying I’m their girlfriend. Until I have posted someone don’t believe anything.

“Someone called me wifey and everyone was like, and I was like I don’t even like the guy,” said Nadia.

Asked to choose between rappers Khaligraph Jones and Octopizzo, Ms Nadia said she’d go for the former.

The ‘Lola’ singer also talked about banking on her lyrics and her voice when she started her music career.

“I feel like my talent is being appreciated because one thing about me is that when I was starting out I banked on my lyrics and my voice. Because I was like you are pretty yes but what if uchape overnight or something happens to you or you get these funny funny things that people in the industry bank on. So I wanted to really come in the industry in a different way and I think lyrics and voice has super worked for me,” she said.

Nadia added that her music-making process is different in that she doesn’t write her songs first.

“Mine is actually very different. I get instrumentals and demos then I write then I sit down and listen to the demos. After I have the demos I approach a producer and tell them I want this song completely different,” said the rising star.